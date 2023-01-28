Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average is $196.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.