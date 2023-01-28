Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.