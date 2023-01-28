Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,615 shares of company stock worth $13,115,191. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Accenture Stock Performance
Shares of ACN stock opened at $277.27 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $360.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.71 and its 200 day moving average is $282.02.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accenture Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.
Accenture Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accenture (ACN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.