Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

EL opened at $270.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

