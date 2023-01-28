Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ciena worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,210,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,210,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,128 shares of company stock worth $2,152,143. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

CIEN opened at $51.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

