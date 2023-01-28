Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 156,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,475.62.

BKNG stock opened at $2,464.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,094.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,941.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.