PCB Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PCB stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,600 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $231,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,319,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,279,425.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 25,862 shares of company stock worth $480,373 in the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 208.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 324.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 74,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.