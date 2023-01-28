Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of PEBK stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.
