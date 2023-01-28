Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.