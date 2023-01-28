PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 4.4% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $47,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.62. 5,451,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,042. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

