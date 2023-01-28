Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 737,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,352.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $126,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 764,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 35,285.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 69,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,846.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 136,450 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of PWP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.93. 401,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.68. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 35.55%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -62.22%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

