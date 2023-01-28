Permianville Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PVL stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 million for the quarter.

In other Permianville Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $99,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,163,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,777,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,871 shares of company stock valued at $816,203.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.