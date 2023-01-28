PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PRT opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Insider Activity

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $45,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,656,307 shares in the company, valued at $42,818,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 139,973 shares of company stock worth $1,037,589 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

