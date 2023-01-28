Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 14,029 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Trex worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

TREX opened at $51.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $96.77.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

