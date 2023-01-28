Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 405 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock worth $12,646,795. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $265.98 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

