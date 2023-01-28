Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $372.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

