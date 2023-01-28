Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AGCO by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $138.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.97. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

