Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.17 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $213.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.15 and its 200 day moving average is $178.85.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.