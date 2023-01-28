Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $747,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

