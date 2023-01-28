Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 36.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

