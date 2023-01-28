Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML by 3.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML stock opened at $667.39 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $714.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $602.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.05. The company has a market cap of $268.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

