Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 43,379 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,379 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $47.79 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

