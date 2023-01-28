Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on February 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $9.76 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

