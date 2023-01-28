P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PFIN remained flat at $5.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766. The company has a market cap of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of 530.53 and a beta of 0.43. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

