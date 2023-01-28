PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.35 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.