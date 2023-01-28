Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.42.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.