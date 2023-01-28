Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $85,117,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $234.39 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $200.09 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

