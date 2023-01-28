Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.76

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 2663117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,004 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $1,104,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 170,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 53,435 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

