Plaza Retail REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.87. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLZ.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.