Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 15th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 2.2 %

PLZ.UN opened at C$4.64 on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$472.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLZ.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

