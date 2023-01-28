POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 2,884.2% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

POET Technologies stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POET Technologies

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on POET Technologies to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POET. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of POET Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 368,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

