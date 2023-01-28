Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Down 78.7% in January

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Power Assets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Power Assets stock remained flat at $5.70 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Power Assets has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

