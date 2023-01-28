PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 662000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
PPX Mining Stock Down 25.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
PPX Mining Company Profile
PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.
