Premia Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $101.66 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003880 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $87,298.04 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Premia has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.61 or 0.00397846 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,430.57 or 0.27925824 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00586434 BTC.

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

