Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Down 20.9% in January

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SQFT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. 35,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.70%.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

