Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBIO remained flat at $2.14 on Friday. 49,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,240. Pressure BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.