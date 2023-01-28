Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Primis Financial stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,604.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. UBS Group AG increased its position in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Primis Financial by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Primis Financial during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

