Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,137 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

STZ opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.23. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

