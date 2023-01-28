Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,577 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $239.28 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $290.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.76.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $2.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.