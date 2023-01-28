Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 1,061 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

