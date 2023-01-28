Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 891 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 31.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 211.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

