Private Portfolio Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,643 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,868 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

