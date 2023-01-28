Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after buying an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,034,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,952. The firm has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

