Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $264.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.