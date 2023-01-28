Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,946 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 296,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78.

