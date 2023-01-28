Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $508,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.