Private Portfolio Partners LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MOO opened at $91.52 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

