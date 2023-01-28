Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.68. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

