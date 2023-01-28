Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $254.17 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.11. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

