Profund Advisors LLC Has $844,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Stories

