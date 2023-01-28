Profund Advisors LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,507.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.74 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.